OSLO Oct 24 Norway's oil fund can continue to
invest in bonds issued by the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund, but
the government won't instruct it to do so, Finance Minister
Sigbjoern Johnsen said in a statement on Monday.
"Investing in bonds issued by the EU's crisis fund EFSF is
within the mandate of the State Pension Fund," Johnsen said,
referring to the formal name of the $550-billion sovereign
wealth fund, one of the world's biggest.
"The asset management strategy remains unchanged and has
broad anchoring in parliament. The Finance Ministry will not
instruct the central bank to buy particular financial
instruments."
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik)