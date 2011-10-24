OSLO Oct 24 Norway's oil fund can continue to invest in bonds issued by the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund, but the government won't instruct it to do so, Finance Minister Sigbjoern Johnsen said in a statement on Monday.

"Investing in bonds issued by the EU's crisis fund EFSF is within the mandate of the State Pension Fund," Johnsen said, referring to the formal name of the $550-billion sovereign wealth fund, one of the world's biggest.

"The asset management strategy remains unchanged and has broad anchoring in parliament. The Finance Ministry will not instruct the central bank to buy particular financial instruments." (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)