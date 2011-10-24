* Norway would consider investing in special purpose vehicle

* Fund declines to say if it has received a request from Europe

* Finmin: fund has the option to invest in EFSF if it wants to (Adds quotes, detail)

By Terje Solsvik

OSLO, Oct 24 Norway, sitting on a $550 billion oil fortune, said it would consider investing in a proposed special purpose vehicle to strengthen the euro zone rescue fund if asked.

"If there should come a specific proposal on this, we would naturally consider it," Bunny Nooryani, spokeswoman for Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), told Reuters in an email.

Euro zone officials have said they may create a special purpose vehicle of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) that would use contributions from sovereign wealth funds and other institutions as collateral to borrow money for purchasing Italian or Spanish bonds on the secondary market.

Nooryani said the NBIM, an arm of Norway's central bank that manages Norway's $550-billion sovereign wealth fund, would apply the same risk and profitability standards to any such placement as it does to its other investments.

Norway's finance minister, Sigbjoern Johnsen, said in a statement to Reuters that investing in the euro zone rescue fund would not violate the parliament's investment guidelines for the wealth fund, called the Government Pension Fund.

"Investing in bonds issued by the EU's EFSF crisis fund lies within the mandate that the Government Pension Fund has today," Johnsen said, adding that any investment decision would be up to the fund's managers.

Nooryani declined to say whether Norges Bank, or the fund's managers, had received any such request.

"As a natural part of managing the fund we have running contact with regulatory authorities and other actors in the markets in which we operate," she said.

However, the idea might prove a hard sell to countries with national wealth to invest.

China already has an estimated 600 billion euro exposure to euro zone debt, courtesy of the 25 percent or so of its $3.2 trillion of foreign exchange reserves that analysts believe to be invested in euro-denominated assets. Many analysts now say there are better ways for China to support Europe and its own economy than simply buying up high risk debt from euro zone governments struggling to stay solvent.

Rich gulf state Qatar may be reluctant to participate in such an SPV because it already has substantial exposure to Europe, while Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said earlier this month the euro zone has the resources to resolve its problems without help from the major emerging economies. ($1 = 5.537 Norwegian Kroner) (Writing by Walter Gibbs; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)