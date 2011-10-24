OSLO Oct 24 Norway's oil-backed sovereign
wealth fund said on Monday it would consider investing in a
proposed special purpose vehicle that would expand the euro-zone
rescue fund's ability to buy Italian and Spanish government
bonds in the secondary market.
"If there should come a specific proposal on this, we would
naturally consider it," Bunny Nooryani, spokeswoman for Norges
Bank Investment Management (NBIM), told Reuters in an email.
She added that the NBIM, an arm of Norway's central bank
that manages Norway's $550-billion wealth fund, would in that
case apply the same risk and profitability standards as it does
to its other investments.
Nooryani declined to say whether Norges Bank, or the fund's
managers, had received any such request.
"As a natural part of managing the fund we have running
contact with regulatory authorities and other actors in the
markets in which we operate," she said.
($1 = 5.537 Norwegian Kroner)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik)