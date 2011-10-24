OSLO Oct 24 Norway's oil-backed sovereign wealth fund said on Monday it would consider investing in a proposed special purpose vehicle that would expand the euro-zone rescue fund's ability to buy Italian and Spanish government bonds in the secondary market.

"If there should come a specific proposal on this, we would naturally consider it," Bunny Nooryani, spokeswoman for Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), told Reuters in an email.

She added that the NBIM, an arm of Norway's central bank that manages Norway's $550-billion wealth fund, would in that case apply the same risk and profitability standards as it does to its other investments.

Nooryani declined to say whether Norges Bank, or the fund's managers, had received any such request.

"As a natural part of managing the fund we have running contact with regulatory authorities and other actors in the markets in which we operate," she said.