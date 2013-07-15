NEW YORK, July 15 Fitch Ratings on Monday downgraded the European Financial Stability Facility's credit rating to AA-plus from AAA only days after the credit ratings agency downgraded France.

"Following the downgrade of France's IDR (issuer default rating), the EFSF's long-term debt issues are not fully covered by 'AAA' guarantees and over-guarantees and, for debt issued before October 2011, by the cash reserve," Fitch said in a statement.

Fitch on Friday downgraded France's credit rating one notch, to AA-plus from AAA, citing budgetary and economic concerns amid the euro zone's ongoing sovereign debt crisis.

"Fitch assumes there will be progress in deepening fiscal and financial integration at the euro zone level in line with commitments by euro area policymakers," the statement said.