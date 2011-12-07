(Corrects in penultimate paragraph that the EFSF would probably
be unable to maintain a triple-A rating if both France and
Germany were downgraded, but may be able to do so if just one of
those countries were downgraded.)
By Natalie Harrison
LONDON, Dec 7 (IFR) - Europe's evolving sovereign
rescue fund, the European Facility Stability Facility (EFSF)
announced on Wednesday morning that it would be launching a new
short-term funding programme as it seeks to boost liquidity and
give itself greater flexibility in accessing volatile bond
markets.
The borrower has so far only sought medium to long-term
funding but volatile market conditions has made access more
difficult. EFSF's last foray in the market in November struggled
to reach full subscription as investors shied away from the
deal.
The fund, established in May 2010 to help the euro zone
tackle its sovereign debt crisis, said it aims to auction either
three-, six- or 12-month bills before the end of the year, which
will run alongside its long-term funding programme and enable it
to better meet its broadening scope. Barclays Capital,
Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank have been appointed as
communication and marketing managers.
"Like any issuer, we want to propose to investors to buy
short-term paper as well as long-term bonds. This is intended to
complement the curve and diversify our investor base,"
Christophe Frankel, CFO of the EFSF, said.
The proceeds could be used for various purposes, he said,
including the purchase of euro zone government bonds in the
primary and secondary markets, which was part of new powers
given to the EFSF in July.
The short-term programme could also help the EFSF to meet a
further EUR24bn funding requirement for Portugal and Ireland in
2012 having already raised EUR16bn so far this year, Frankel
said, but would not be used to substitute long-term loans to
countries.
There are still some big question marks as to how much the
EFSF will have to raise on behalf of Greece and whether it will
have to provide funds to certain countries in order to
recapitalise their banks.
"The idea is that the short-term programme will give us
quicker and more regular access to liquidity than the bond
market is able to provide. It will also give us more flexibility
in timing long-term bond issues, which is crucial in volatile
market conditions," Frankel said.
A LONG TIME COMING
The EFSF said that it would issue a minimum of EUR1bn per
line and the bill auctions, to remain exclusively in euros, will
be open to all members of the EFSF market group which comprises
of 47 international institutions. The auctions will be carried
out by the German debt management office (Finanzagentur) using
EFSF's bidding system "EBS".
Frankel said that the short-term programme could provide the
EFSF with the capacity to raise EUR20bn a month if it needed to,
although stressed that this is not the intention at the moment.
More details may emerge after a scheduled call with dealers
on Thursday afternoon and after the issuer digests feedback from
investors.
Timing may also hinge on announcements emerging from the EU
Summit on Friday and whether ratings agency S&P, which put six
triple-A rated euro zone countries and the EFSF on credit watch
negative this week, will follow through with any rating cuts.
The plan for the EFSF is a long-time coming following months
of pushing by syndicate bankers, and was described by one DCM
banker as "best practice", even in perfect market conditions,
for any major bond issuer seeking diversification and
cost-effective funding.
Front-end rates have been driven down following central bank
interest rate cuts and there is a deep pool of investor
liquidity to tap into ranging across money market funds, bank
treasuries and central bank reserves, the banker said.
"Having established a bond curve, a couple of bond
benchmarks and market access, it's very natural for an
institution who is going to be a relatively big player in the
fixed income market, to look at other funding routes."
It will also alleviate pressure on the borrower, which has
faced waning investor demand for longer-dated debt.
"One of the reasons the EFSF is doing this is because it is
struggling to issue long-term debt," said Sandra Holdsworth, an
investment manager at Kames Capital.
"The EFSF is a constantly changing institution which began
as a fund, then became leveraged and now no-one really knows
what its structure will be. As a result there is a fair amount
of investor scepticism, which means that investors do not want
to lend to it on a long-term basis."
RATING HEADWIND
By pre-announcing the T-Bill programme, the EFSF should help
to ease any potential fears of imminent and unexpected sovereign
funding problems.
But the other big worry in the market, and something that
could impact funding costs, is that France could lose its
triple-A rating, said another DCM banker familiar with the
plans.
"If that happens, it could reprice everything before
January. Whether this is the right time to launch this now is
questionable, but markets have been and will remain volatile.
Doing T-Bills should eradicate the need of having to go to
markets in very difficult conditions like November."
S&P said it could lower the EFSF's triple-A rating by one or
two notches depending on its review of member governments. One
option the EFSF could take to maintain its triple-A status in
the event of a sovereign downgrade would be to increase its cash
buffer, but that would reduce its lending capacity and would all
depend on the size of the country impacted.
It would probably be unable to maintain a triple-A rating if
both France and Germany were downgraded, but may be able to do
so if just one of those countries were downgraded.
The rating agency also said that it could also affirm the
rating even if it was to lower the current triple-A ratings on
one or more guarantor members, "but had evidence that the EFSF
guarantor members were implementing further credit enhancements
that were in our view sufficient to mitigate the relevant
guarantor members' reduced creditworthiness."
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Helene
Durand)