(Corrects in penultimate paragraph that the EFSF would probably be unable to maintain a triple-A rating if both France and Germany were downgraded, but may be able to do so if just one of those countries were downgraded.)

By Natalie Harrison

LONDON, Dec 7 (IFR) - Europe's evolving sovereign rescue fund, the European Facility Stability Facility (EFSF) announced on Wednesday morning that it would be launching a new short-term funding programme as it seeks to boost liquidity and give itself greater flexibility in accessing volatile bond markets.

The borrower has so far only sought medium to long-term funding but volatile market conditions has made access more difficult. EFSF's last foray in the market in November struggled to reach full subscription as investors shied away from the deal.

The fund, established in May 2010 to help the euro zone tackle its sovereign debt crisis, said it aims to auction either three-, six- or 12-month bills before the end of the year, which will run alongside its long-term funding programme and enable it to better meet its broadening scope. Barclays Capital, Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank have been appointed as communication and marketing managers.

"Like any issuer, we want to propose to investors to buy short-term paper as well as long-term bonds. This is intended to complement the curve and diversify our investor base," Christophe Frankel, CFO of the EFSF, said.

The proceeds could be used for various purposes, he said, including the purchase of euro zone government bonds in the primary and secondary markets, which was part of new powers given to the EFSF in July.

The short-term programme could also help the EFSF to meet a further EUR24bn funding requirement for Portugal and Ireland in 2012 having already raised EUR16bn so far this year, Frankel said, but would not be used to substitute long-term loans to countries.

There are still some big question marks as to how much the EFSF will have to raise on behalf of Greece and whether it will have to provide funds to certain countries in order to recapitalise their banks.

"The idea is that the short-term programme will give us quicker and more regular access to liquidity than the bond market is able to provide. It will also give us more flexibility in timing long-term bond issues, which is crucial in volatile market conditions," Frankel said.

A LONG TIME COMING

The EFSF said that it would issue a minimum of EUR1bn per line and the bill auctions, to remain exclusively in euros, will be open to all members of the EFSF market group which comprises of 47 international institutions. The auctions will be carried out by the German debt management office (Finanzagentur) using EFSF's bidding system "EBS".

Frankel said that the short-term programme could provide the EFSF with the capacity to raise EUR20bn a month if it needed to, although stressed that this is not the intention at the moment.

More details may emerge after a scheduled call with dealers on Thursday afternoon and after the issuer digests feedback from investors.

Timing may also hinge on announcements emerging from the EU Summit on Friday and whether ratings agency S&P, which put six triple-A rated euro zone countries and the EFSF on credit watch negative this week, will follow through with any rating cuts.

The plan for the EFSF is a long-time coming following months of pushing by syndicate bankers, and was described by one DCM banker as "best practice", even in perfect market conditions, for any major bond issuer seeking diversification and cost-effective funding.

Front-end rates have been driven down following central bank interest rate cuts and there is a deep pool of investor liquidity to tap into ranging across money market funds, bank treasuries and central bank reserves, the banker said.

"Having established a bond curve, a couple of bond benchmarks and market access, it's very natural for an institution who is going to be a relatively big player in the fixed income market, to look at other funding routes."

It will also alleviate pressure on the borrower, which has faced waning investor demand for longer-dated debt.

"One of the reasons the EFSF is doing this is because it is struggling to issue long-term debt," said Sandra Holdsworth, an investment manager at Kames Capital.

"The EFSF is a constantly changing institution which began as a fund, then became leveraged and now no-one really knows what its structure will be. As a result there is a fair amount of investor scepticism, which means that investors do not want to lend to it on a long-term basis."

RATING HEADWIND

By pre-announcing the T-Bill programme, the EFSF should help to ease any potential fears of imminent and unexpected sovereign funding problems.

But the other big worry in the market, and something that could impact funding costs, is that France could lose its triple-A rating, said another DCM banker familiar with the plans.

"If that happens, it could reprice everything before January. Whether this is the right time to launch this now is questionable, but markets have been and will remain volatile. Doing T-Bills should eradicate the need of having to go to markets in very difficult conditions like November."

S&P said it could lower the EFSF's triple-A rating by one or two notches depending on its review of member governments. One option the EFSF could take to maintain its triple-A status in the event of a sovereign downgrade would be to increase its cash buffer, but that would reduce its lending capacity and would all depend on the size of the country impacted.

It would probably be unable to maintain a triple-A rating if both France and Germany were downgraded, but may be able to do so if just one of those countries were downgraded.

The rating agency also said that it could also affirm the rating even if it was to lower the current triple-A ratings on one or more guarantor members, "but had evidence that the EFSF guarantor members were implementing further credit enhancements that were in our view sufficient to mitigate the relevant guarantor members' reduced creditworthiness." (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Helene Durand)