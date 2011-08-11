UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto considers exiting interest in giant Indonesia mine
* World's No.2 copper mine has faced string of problems (Changes sourcing; adds Freeport comment, detail)
CAIRO, August 11 Egypt's Misr Beni Suef Cement posted a 21 percent drop in first half net profit to 152.8 million Egyptian pounds ($25.7 million), the bourse said in a statement on Thursday.
The company posted a net profit of 193.5 million pounds in the same period of last year. The statement did not add further details. ($1=5.952 Egyptian Pound) (Reporting by Marwa Awad)
* World's No.2 copper mine has faced string of problems (Changes sourcing; adds Freeport comment, detail)
MANILA, Feb 9 Philippine environment minister Regina Lopez said on Thursday her order to shut mines operating in watersheds is non-negotiable and has the backing of President Rodrigo Duterte, who has the final say on the fate of the affected mines.
* Beijing official signals overcapacity cut in construction materials sectors