WASHINGTON Aug 4 A U.S. advisory panel on Thursday recommended approval of Egalet Corp's long-acting opioid painkiller, Arymo ER, saying it dulls pain and could deter abuse by addicts seeking a quick high.

The panel recommended that the Food and Drug Administration (FAD) approve the drug and said it deters, but does not eliminate, the risk of abuse if addicts try to snort, chew or inject it.

The FDA is not obliged to follow the recommendations of its advisory committees but typically does so. (Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Sandra Maler)