NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. credit rating firm Egan-Jones, charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly filing false statements, sought to transfer the matter to a federal court from an SEC administrative forum and accused the regulator of bias.

Egan-Jones and its president Sean Egan were charged by the SEC in April with making false statements in a 2008 application to rate certain securities in a case that will be heard by an SEC administrative judge. The charges also included allegations that the firm allowed two analysts to participate in ratings for issuers whose securities they owned.

The administrative forum, which does not provide for a right to a jury trial, would deprive them of due process and equal protection guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution, Egan-Jones and its president argued in a lawsuit against the SEC, filed in a federal court in Washington, D.C.

"It is a rare case that presents circumstances warranting removal from the administrative process," said Jacob Frenkel, an attorney for Egan-Jones. "This case presents very real issues and may well be that case."

Egan-Jones, which has fewer than 20 employees, is among the smallest U.S.-recognized credit ratings firms in an industry dominated by Moody's Corp, McGraw-Hill Cos Inc's Standard & Poor's, and Fimalac SA's Fitch.

In the lawsuit, Egan-Jones charged the SEC with bias against those larger firms, which charge issuers a fee for their ratings. Egan-Jones, by contrast, is paid by its subscribers, which the company argues has allowed its ratings to be more accurate than its larger competitors.

A spokesman for the SEC declined to comment.

The case is Egan-Jones v. SEC, U.S. District for District of Columbia, No. 11-00920. (Reporting by Andrew Longstreth; Additional reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Ryan Woo)