Citi says U.S. regulators are investigating its hiring practices
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
WASHINGTON, April 19 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is planning to vote on Thursday on whether or not to charge credit-rating firm Egan-Jones with making intentional misstatements to regulators when applying to be a "nationally recognized" rating agency, people familiar with the matter said.
The possible charges, which would require a majority commission vote, pertain to issues such as misrepresenting the firm's rating experience, conflict-of-interest policy issues, and a failure to keep certain books and records, the people said.
Egan-Jones is the smallest U.S.-recognized credit rating firm and it has the fewest analysts on staff compared with its competitors, according to a 2011 SEC report.
Egan-Jones has been faster than the big-three ratings agencies in downgrading some developed countries in the wake of the global financial crisis.
An attorney for Egan-Jones said he would be "greatly disappointed" if the SEC took enforcement action.
Egan-Jones President Sean Egan did not immediately return a call for comment. (Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch and Karen Freifeld, with additional reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc on Thursday said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to the drugmaker's support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.
LIMA, Feb 24 Grana y Montero's shares closed down about 33 percent on Friday after a local magazine reported that the Peruvian construction group knew about $20 million in bribes paid to a former president by its partner, scandal-tainted Brazilian firm Odebrecht SA.