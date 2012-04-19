Citi says U.S. regulators are investigating its hiring practices
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
WASHINGTON, April 19 Sean Egan, president of credit-rating firm Egan-Jones, said on Thursday that a 2008 application submitted to regulators was "accurate to the best of my ability."
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was scheduled on Thursday to consider whether or not to file civil charges against the firm, related to alleged misstatements the firm made in that application.
Sean Egan said in an interview on CNBC that the SEC's scrutiny is connected with the firm's paperwork and filings and that it has nothing to do with the firm's ratings. (Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Gary Hill)
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc on Thursday said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to the drugmaker's support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.
LIMA, Feb 24 Grana y Montero's shares closed down about 33 percent on Friday after a local magazine reported that the Peruvian construction group knew about $20 million in bribes paid to a former president by its partner, scandal-tainted Brazilian firm Odebrecht SA.