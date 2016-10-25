BANGKOK Oct 25 Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand's (EGAT) proposal to purchase as much as 12 percent of coal miner Adaro Indonesia for $325 million, a government spokesman said.

Adaro Indonesia is part of PT Adaro Energy, Indonesia's biggest coal miner by market value.

The planned investment by EGAT International Co (EGATi), a wholly-owned unit of EGAT, will support EGAT's long-term strategy to secure the country's energy supplies, General Sansern Kaewkamnerd, a spokesman for the prime minister's office, told reporters following a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The first portion of $164 million will be paid within this year and the rest will be paid during the period from 2022 to 2027, he said.

Funding will come from EGAT and dividends from the investment, according to documents presented during the cabinet meeting.

EGATi was founded in 2007 to invest in power and energy projects overseas.

