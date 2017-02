BANGKOK Aug 16 Thailand's Electricity Generating Pcl :

* Revises its 2011-2015 net profit target to at least 5-6 billion baht ($168-201 million) a year from a previous forecast of 5 billion baht, President Vinit Tangnoi said in a statement

* Says considers joint ventures to invest in solar and wind power plants with combined capacity of more than 300 megawatts

* The country's second-largest private power producer reported a second-quarter net profit of 1.75 billion baht, down 23 percent from 2.28 billion a year earlier. It made a first-half net profit of 2.97 billion baht. ($1 = 29.80 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam)