BANGKOK Nov 21 Thailand's Electricity
Generating Pcl :
* Plans to boost capacity at its Quezon power plant in the
Philippines as part of regional expansion, President Sahust
Pratuknukul said in a statement
* Says aims to achieve its profit target of at least 5-6
billion baht ($161-193 million) a year during 2011-2015
* Plans to expand foreign investments especially outside
Southeast Asia to tap opportunity for growth in revenue and
output
* Last week, EGCO said it had submitted a bid for a stake in
GS Power, a subsidiary of South Korea's GS Caltex, as
part of an expansion drive. ($1 = 31.03 Baht)
(Reporting by Mananphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong)