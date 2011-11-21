BANGKOK Nov 21 Thailand's Electricity Generating Pcl :

* Plans to boost capacity at its Quezon power plant in the Philippines as part of regional expansion, President Sahust Pratuknukul said in a statement

* Says aims to achieve its profit target of at least 5-6 billion baht ($161-193 million) a year during 2011-2015

* Plans to expand foreign investments especially outside Southeast Asia to tap opportunity for growth in revenue and output

* Last week, EGCO said it had submitted a bid for a stake in GS Power, a subsidiary of South Korea's GS Caltex, as part of an expansion drive. ($1 = 31.03 Baht) (Reporting by Mananphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)