BANGKOK Feb 22 Thailand's Electricitiy Generating Pcl (EGCO) :

* Aims for 2012 net profit of at least 5 billion baht ($162.8 million), the company said in a statement

* To spend more than 10 billion baht on investments and overseas mergers in 2012

($1 = 30.72 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)