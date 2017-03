June 10 Egdon Resources Plc

* Egdon resources plc update on transfer of onshore shale gas business

* Has now obtained consent from decc for transfer of licences from alkane

* As a consequence, admission of new ordinary shares issued pursuant to transaction with alkane, placing and open offer, and completion of acquisition, is now expected to become effective on 12 june 2014.