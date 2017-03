Jan 13 Egdon Resources PLC : * Announce the signature of a farm-out agreement with total e&p UK limited * Will hold a 14.5% interest in development licences in Lincolnshire * Total will earn a 40% interest through payment of $1.6 million in back costs * Programme will include acquisition of 3d seismic, a vertical exploration well * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here