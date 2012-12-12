AMSTERDAM Dec 12 Dutch private equity firm Egeria Capital Management has raised 600 million euros ($780 million) for a new fund focused on buy-out opportunities among mid-sized companies.

Amsterdam-based Egeria, which has about 1 billion euros under management, typically seeks controlling stakes in mid-market Dutch companies or firms with a strong Dutch link and an enterprise value of 50-250 million euros.

"Despite a continuing difficult global economic environment, we continue to see attractive opportunities in the Dutch mid-market," Egeria partner Caroline Huyskes said on Wednesday.

Egeria's investments include stakes in NRC Media, publisher of the daily newspaper NRC Handelsblad, as well as in Dutch beer supplier United Dutch Breweries, and in Sif, which supplies steel structures to the offshore oil, gas and wind industries.

Past investments include Budget Rent-a-Car and Vestas Wind Systems, which was subsequently listed in Copenhagen.

Egeria said it looked for investments of 25-90 million euros in firms with "a leading market position, growing and predictable cash flows, and where the team identifies significant potential to add value, accelerate growth and double EBITDA (core earnings)". (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Dan Lalor)