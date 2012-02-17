Feb 16 The founder of Egerton Capital, one of London's largest hedge funds, will launch a new hedge fund in Singapore, the Financial Times reported.

William Bollinger, who founded Egerton Capital with John Armitage in 1994, has come out of retirement to launch the Judico Capital fund, the paper said.

Singapore and Hong Kong have seen a surge in hedge fund start-ups in the past few years amid a tougher regulatory environment in Europe and higher taxes in the U.K. and a stale marketplace, the FT said.

Bollinger, who started his career at Goldman Sachs, has not yet formally registered the fund with the Monetary Authority of Singapore since it has fewer than 30 clients, but it is listed in a database of investment advisory firms kept by the regulator, the paper said.

Bollinger could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in BANGALORE and Nishant Kumar in HONG KONG; Editing by Matt Driskill)