BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
NAIROBI Aug 22 Kenya's Equity Group Holdings said on Monday its first half 2016 pretax profit rose to 14.23 billion shillings ($140.50 million)from 12.10 billion shillings in the same period a year ago, helped by higher net interest income.
Chief executive officer James Mwangi told an investor briefing that net interest income rose 37 percent to 21.2 billion shillings. ($1 = 101.2800 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Elias Biryabarema)
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.