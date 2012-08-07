BUDAPEST Aug 7 Hungarian drug maker Egis expects its revenues to rise by 4-6 percent in its 2012/13 fiscal year that begins in October, Chief Financial Officer Csaba Poroszlai told a news conference on Tuesday.

"It is hard to predict revenue growth for next year in forints because you would have to have the philosophers' stone to know where the exchange rates will be, but on a constant currency basis we expect 4-6 percent expansion reachable," he said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)