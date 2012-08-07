BRIEF-Moody's says U.S. administration's proposals for financial sector overall positive for U.S. life insurers
BUDAPEST Aug 7 Hungarian drug maker Egis expects its revenues to rise by 4-6 percent in its 2012/13 fiscal year that begins in October, Chief Financial Officer Csaba Poroszlai told a news conference on Tuesday.
"It is hard to predict revenue growth for next year in forints because you would have to have the philosophers' stone to know where the exchange rates will be, but on a constant currency basis we expect 4-6 percent expansion reachable," he said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
* Says has completed the rights issue of B shares, which was decided on Jan. 2, 2017
MADRID, Feb 23 Spain reported a case of the highly contagious H5N8 bird flu virus in a northeastern farm in Catalonia and said it would cull 17,000 ducks, the regional government confirmed on Thursday.