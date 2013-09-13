BUDAPEST, Sept 13 Hungarian pharmaceuticals firm Egis announced on Friday that the European Commission has approved the marketing authorization of its Remsima biosimilar product.

"Remsima is the first biosimilar monoclonal antibody (mAb) to receive approval from the European Commission," Egis said.

Egis and Korean biopharmaceutical company, Celltrion Group, signed an agreement in 2010 for the distribution of 8 biosimilar products and this was the first product among those specified in the cooperation agreement.

Based on the EU's authorisation and on the agreement with Celltrion, Egis said in a statement that it would now launch Remsima in Central and Eastern European countries. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)