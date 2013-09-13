BUDAPEST, Sept 13 Hungarian pharmaceuticals firm
Egis announced on Friday that the European Commission
has approved the marketing authorization of its Remsima
biosimilar product.
"Remsima is the first biosimilar monoclonal antibody (mAb)
to receive approval from the European Commission," Egis said.
Egis and Korean biopharmaceutical company, Celltrion Group,
signed an agreement in 2010 for the distribution of 8 biosimilar
products and this was the first product among those specified in
the cooperation agreement.
Based on the EU's authorisation and on the agreement with
Celltrion, Egis said in a statement that it would now launch
Remsima in Central and Eastern European countries.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)