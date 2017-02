BUDAPEST Aug 10 Hungarian drugmaker Egis expects total revenues to rise 2-4 percent in forint terms in its 2011/12 year, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

Csaba Poroszlai also told a news conference the company affirmed its 2010/11 revenue guidance, adding that recent regulatory changes, including a higher tax on subsidised drug sales, would cost it 5 billion forints ($26 million) per year. ($1 = 192.9 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Dan Lalor)