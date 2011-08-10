* Hungary revenues seen down 6-8 percent

* Exports to offset weakness in home market

* To cut costs, curb domestic sales network (Adds detail, share price)

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Aug 10 Hungarian drugmaker Egis expects a continued rise in exports to offset a fall in revenue at home in its 2011/12 fiscal year, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

Csaba Poroszlai told a news conference that the company, which reported lower-than-expected profit for its fiscal third quarter after recent legal changes, expected revenues to rise by 2-4 percent in forints in 2011/12.

But that improvement will come due to exports, with sales to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) seen up 10-12 percent in euros in the next fiscal year, while sales to Hungary are expected to fall 6-8 percent in forints, he said.

Poroszlai said recent regulatory changes, including a higher tax on subsidised drug sales and doubled fees payable after sales agents of drug companies, would cost it 5 billion forints ($26 million) per year -- other things being equal.

That has prompted Egis to rethink its strategy and shift focus away from Hungary towards more lucrative markets.

"We will streamline our domestic sales network and cuts in operating costs will also take place already as of the next fiscal year," Poroszlai said.

"We will regroup (focus) towards countries where business prospects are better and we are also considering other measures," he said.

The Hungarian government launched a series of steps as of July to prevent an overrun in the 343 billion forint state drug fund this year, which hit the profitability of drug makers in Hungary, including sector rival Richter .

The government is considering further measures to cut the size of the state drug fund by about a third by 2013 as part of efforts to cut the budget deficit and rein in public debt.

Poroszlai said the company's May guidance for a 7-9 percent rise in revenues for its current 2010/11 fiscal year, which ends in September, was still valid.

At 0938 GMT, Egis shares traded 2.6 percent lower at 16,475 forints on the Budapest stock market, underperforming the blue chip index, which was up 0.4 percent. ($1=192.9 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Dan Lalor and Mike Nesbit)