* Fiscal Q3 after-tax profit falls 55 percent y/y

* Regulatory changes, financial loss dent bottom line

* Shares close down 5 pct, lowest since June 2009

BUDAPEST, Aug 9 Hungarian drug maker Egis posted a 55 percent fall in group after-tax profit in its fiscal third quarter, hit by regulatory changes that more than swallowed up a rise in revenues.

After-tax profit for the three-month period came in at 2.31 billion forints ($11.975 million), sharply down from 5.14 billion a year earlier and also below analysts' forecasts for 2.57 billion in a recent poll by the portfolio.hu financial news website.

The company booked a 2.5 billion forint charge in the third quarter due to legal changes from that abolished its right to refunds on research and development spending as of this year as well as retroactive changes for 2010 spending.

Egis's result on financial transactions and profit from affiliates also turned into a 396 million forint loss in the third quarter after a big profit a year ago.

Consolidated revenues rose 6.6 percent to 32.38 billion forints, above market expectations.

Sales in Hungary rose by an annual 9.7 percent in local currency. In Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States revenues were up 2 percent in euro terms, while in Eastern Europe, revenues were rose 7 percent in euros.

For the first nine months, Egis reported an after-tax profit of 11.52 billion forints, down 17.6 percent from a year ago, even as revenues rose by 10.84 percent to 95.87 billion forints.

Egis shares closed down 4.95 percent at 16,910 forints, their lowest since June 2009, underperforming the blue chip index, which closed down 2.48 percent. ($1 = 192.9 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Will Waterman)