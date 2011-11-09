* Higher taxes, rising costs offset modest revenue increase

* Full-year net profit down 19.1 pct y/y despite higher sales

BUDAPEST Nov 9 Hungarian drugmaker Egis reported a 26.3 percent annual fall in net profit in its fiscal fourth quarter that missed market expectations as government tax rises and higher costs offset a modest increase in revenue.

Net profit in the three-month period that ended on Sept. 30 came in at 2.06 billion forints, down from 2.79 billion a year earlier and well below analyst forecasts for 3.93 billion forints in a recent survey by business news portal portfolio.hu.

Sales revenue rose by 2 percent year-on-year to 33.07 billion forints, above market expectations for 32.65 billion forints.

But the cost of sales and administrative expenditures rose faster and the company also booked 1.5 billion forints in new tax obligations in the fourth quarter after recent government measures to stabilise the budget.

The Hungarian government launched a series of steps as of July to prevent an overrun in the 343 billion forint state drug fund this year, which hit the profitability of drug makers in Hungary, including sector rival Richter .

The higher tax obligations and rises in other costs curbed operating profit to 2.02 billion forints, down from 4.6 billion forints in the same period a year earlier and sharply below analyst forecasts for 3.51 billion forints.

For the full 2010/11 fiscal year, Egis reported net profit of 13.58 billion forints, down by 19.1 percent year-on-year, even as revenues rose by 8.4 percent to 128.94 billion.

Egis shares finished trade down 2.4 percent at 17,505 forints on the Budapest Stock Exchange on Wednesday, slightly better than the blue chip index, which shed 2.9 percent. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)