BUDAPEST, Sept 24 Hungary's stock exchange ended a suspension of trading in the shares of drug maker Egis as of 1512 GMT on Tuesday, it said in a statement on its www.bse.hu website.

The bourse also said it had widened the bid/offer price range of Egis shares to +/-50 percent for the Wednesday trading session.

French drugmaker Servier has offered to buy the shares in Egis it does not already own in a deal worth 107 billion forints ($482.83 million).

Egis shares finished trade at 21,050 forints on Monday and were suspended for the entire Tuesday session. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)