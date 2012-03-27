* EGP now has 8 geothermal concessions in Chile

* EGP to build 1st geothermal plant in South America

* Chile's geothermal potential over 3,300 MW -EGP CEO

MILAN, March 27 Enel Green Power (EGP) , Italy's biggest renewable energy company, has won three geothermal exploration concessions in Chile as part of a plan to expand in the promising Chilean market, the company said on Thursday.

EGP now holds eight geothermal concessions in Chile and is about to begin building the first geothermal plant in South America, a 40 megawatt (MW) facility in the Chilean region of Antofagasta, it said.

"EGP has the ability and know-how to sustain the challenge of being the first to generate electricity with this technology in Chile, where an estimated geothermal potential of more than 3,300 MW exists," EGP Chief Executive Francesco Starace said in a statement.

EGP, which generates power from wind, water, sunlight, biomass and earth's heat, already has an installed geothermal capacity of about 775 MW in Italy and North America and is developing further geothermal projects in Italy, the United States, Turkey and Central America.

Analysts see EGP's broad geographic and technological mix as a strong point, but they have been concerned whether the company will be able to keep up its current pace of capacity growth.

The first of new concessions, Colorado, covers an area of 16,800 hectares (ha) in the region of Antofagasta, 1,000 km north of Santiago. The second concession, known as San Jose I, covers 74,801 ha about 50 km east of Santiago.

The third concession, Yeguas Muertas, with a 74,101 ha area is located 70 km southeast of Santiago. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova, editing by Jane Baird)