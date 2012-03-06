MILAN, March 6 Enel Green Power,
Italy's biggest renewable energy group, has proposed to cut 2011
dividend to 0.0248 euro per share after its net profit fell
below market expectations, the company said on Tuesday.
EGP which paid a 0.0272 euro per share dividend on 2010
results, said in a statement the 2011 dividend would in any case
be in line with its policy of paying out not less than 30
percent of consolidated net profit to shareholders.
EGP said net profit fell 9.7 percent to 408 million euros,
below a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimate of 483 million euros,
hit by a bigger tax burden in Italy than a year ago.
EGP's ordinary net profit, which does not include one-off
items, fell 8.8 percent to 412 million euros.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)