MILAN Jan 26 Enel Green Power, Italy's biggest renewable energy company, said on Friday its core earnings rose above market expectations by 23.1 percent in 2011, helped by the consolidation of Spanish green energy company ECyR.

In a statement on preliminary full-year results, the company said its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) was 1.6 billion euros ($2.1 billion), above a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of 1.506 billion euros.

Net installed capacity at the end of last year was 7,079 megawatts, the company said.

In December EGP, which is targeting installed capacity of 9,200 megawatts in 2014, said it had met its 2011 target for more than 880 megawatts of new installed capacity.

Besides its core Italian market EGP is present in Spain, the rest of Europe, Latin America and North America.

Debt at the end of December stood at 4.1 billion euros, up from 3.1 billion euros at the end of 2010. ($1 = 0.7601 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)