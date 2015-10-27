ROME Oct 27 Italian utility Enel will take a decision on folding its renewable energy subsidiary Enel Green Power into the group in November, a source familiar with the matter said.

Enel, which owns 69 percent of Enel Green Power (EGP), said earlier on Tuesday it had started to examine the idea of a "corporate integration" of EGP businesses, but did not provide further details.

Enel is due to update its business plan in November.

(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)