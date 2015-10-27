BRIEF-Meta Co says raises about $10 mln in equity financing
* Meta Co says raises about $10 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $20 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2n7MfUB)
ROME Oct 27 Italian utility Enel will take a decision on folding its renewable energy subsidiary Enel Green Power into the group in November, a source familiar with the matter said.
Enel, which owns 69 percent of Enel Green Power (EGP), said earlier on Tuesday it had started to examine the idea of a "corporate integration" of EGP businesses, but did not provide further details.
Enel is due to update its business plan in November.
NEW YORK, April 4 Dyal Capital Partners, the Neuberger Berman Group unit that takes minority stakes in hedge and private equity fund firms, has bought into credit investor Sound Point Capital LP, according to a person familiar with the situation.
WASHINGTON, April 4 The U.S. Senate Banking Committee voted on Tuesday to advance Jay Clayton's nomination as the next head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to the full Senate for approval.