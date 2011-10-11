MILAN Oct 11 Italy's biggest renewable energy
company, Enel Green Power , has started construction of
a 150-megawatt wind farm in Oklahoma in the United States in a
$250 million project, the company said on Tuesday.
The wind farm, located in Kiowa County and Washita County,
Oklahoma, will generate about 630 million kilowatt hours a year,
enough to meet power needs of about 55,000 U.S. households once
it is fully operational, the company controlled by Italy's
biggest utility Enel said in a statement.
EGP's North American unit, which owns 51 percent of the
project, will develop it together with its partner TradeWind
Energy. The wind farm will help avoid the annual emission of
over 470,000 tonnes of CO2.
(Writing by Svetlana Kovalyova)