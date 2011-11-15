CAIRO Nov 15 Real estate firm Egyptian Resorts turned to profit in the first nine months, reversing a loss for the same period a year earlier, the stock exchange said on Tuesday.

The company, which makes most of its money selling land to developers, reported a net profit of 1.1 million Egyptian pounds ($183,977) for the the first nine months of 2011, compared to a net loss of 6.7 million in the first nine months of 2010. (Reporting by Dina Zayed)