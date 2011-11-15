MOVES-Apple exec for business sales departs
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
CAIRO Nov 15 Real estate firm Egyptian Resorts turned to profit in the first nine months, reversing a loss for the same period a year earlier, the stock exchange said on Tuesday.
The company, which makes most of its money selling land to developers, reported a net profit of 1.1 million Egyptian pounds ($183,977) for the the first nine months of 2011, compared to a net loss of 6.7 million in the first nine months of 2010. (Reporting by Dina Zayed)
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
* Most French voters still want Fillon to stand down-poll (Adds Fillon contesting press allegations paras 9,10,11)
* US travel ban might present growth opportunity for Canada -CEO