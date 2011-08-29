CAIRO Aug 29 Egypt's finance ministry will offer 5 bilion pounds ($839.2 million) of two-year and three-year bonds in an auction on Sept. 5, the central bank said on Monday .

The two year bonds worth 2.5 billion pounds, mature on July 26, 2013, and carry a coupon of 13.1 percent.

The three-year bonds worth 2.5 billion pounds, mature on Aug. 2, 2014 and carry a coupon of 13.35 percent.

The bonds are offered by the central bank, acting on behalf of the finance ministry. Settlement will take place on Sept 6.

($1 = 5.9583 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Mohamed Samir)