CAIRO Aug 31 Kellogg Co, the world's top
breakfast cereal maker, is interested in acquiring at least a 51
percent stake in Bisco Misr, the Egyptian snack maker, Bisco
Misr said in a statement on Sunday.
Bisco Misr is one of the country's main bakers, producing
more than 90 types of biscuits and cakes.
Kellogg asked to conduct technical and financial studies of
Cisco Misr, with an eye to acquiring at least 51 percent of its
shares and possibly all of them, Bisco Misr said in the
statement it posted on the bourse.
In July, Bisco Misr said Abraaj Investment Management, an
affiliate of United Arab Emirates' Abraaj Capital, had also made
an approach to buy at least a 51 percent stake in Bisco Misr.
