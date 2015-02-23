* Abdel Fattah was prominent in anti-Mubarak revolt
* Activists say Egypt is a police state again
* Islamists and secular activists being rounded up
CAIRO, Feb 23 An Egyptian court sentenced a
prominent activist to five years in jail on Monday for violating
limits on demonstrations, amid one of the toughest crackdowns
on dissent in Egypt's history.
After the verdict was read, chants of "Down, down with
military rule!" rang out in the crowded courtroom from
supporters of Alaa Abdel Fattah, a leading secular figure in the
2011 revolt that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak.
The blogger and software engineer was originally sentenced
in absentia to 15 years in jail, along with 24 others, before a
retrial was ordered.
Abdel Fattah is one of several activists jailed since the
army overthrew Islamist president Mohamed Mursi in mid-2013 and
cracked down on his Muslim Brotherhood movement and secular
democracy activists.
Laila Seif, Abdel Fattah's mother, said she hoped her son
would draw on the strength that helped his father, a human
rights lawyer, through a five-year sentence under Mubarak.
Another defendant, Ahmed Abdulrahman, also received five
years in jail; 18 other accused received three years; and others
who were tried in absentia were given 15 years. Abdulrahman's
lawyer said his client would appeal.
The same court also adjourned to March 8 the trial of two Al
Jazeera television journalists charged with aiding a terrorist
organisation - a reference to the Muslim Brotherhood.
The United States said it was "deeply troubled" by the
sentences and urged the defendants to pursue all legal avenues
to contest the verdict, including an appeal.
State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the United
States encouraged Egypt's leadership to quickly complete a
review of the law on demonstrations and of all verdicts issued
under it, and to release an amended version enabling full
freedom of expression and association.
Asked if U.S. support to Egypt's military showed Washington
was putting strategic interests above human rights, Psaki said
the United States had an "important strategic relationship" with
Egypt.
But a State Department official said Washington had not yet
decided whether to release $1.3 billion in foreign military
financing to Egypt set aside for fiscal 2015.
Egyptian activists say that political dissent is being
stifled as officials from Mubarak's police state are gradually
rehabilitated.
