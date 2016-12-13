BRIEF-MK Land Holdings upadates on change of group CEO
* Change Of Chief Executive Officer - Change In Principal Officer
CAIRO Dec 13 The African Development Bank's board approved on Tuesday payment of a $500 million loan to Egypt, the second of three expected disbursals, Minister of International Cooperation Sahar Nasr told Reuters.
The loan, approved by the board in light of Egypt's economic reforms, is subject to parliamentary approval. Nasr did not specify when a vote might take place. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Says it plans to issue 13th series 5-yr unsecured corporation bonds worth of 10 billion yen, with subscription date on Jan. 27 and payment date on Feb. 3
* Says Japan Asia Group enters into contract to sell 100 percent stake in Japan Asia Securities Co Ltd to Aizawa Securities, effective on March 1