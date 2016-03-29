CAIRO, March 29 Cairo airport has delayed the departure of a New York-bound airplane due to security fears related to a hijacked EgyptAir aircraft diverted to Cyprus, said two security officials.

Earlier the Cyprus state broadcaster reported that the hijacker had demanded the release of female prisoners in Egypt, where the government is facing an Islamist militant insurgency based in the Sinai Peninsula.

(Reporting by Nadia El Gowely and Ahmed Mohamed Hassan; Writing by Michael Georgy; editing by John Stonestreet)