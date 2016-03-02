CAIRO, March 2 Egypt has addressed the concerns
of airlines who have complained in recent weeks about their
inability to repatriate earnings due to an acute foreign
currency shortage, a central bank source said on Wednesday.
"Air carriers' concerns have been addressed and the latest
issue with British Airways has been totally resolved regarding
the repatriation of their profits," the source told Reuters.
Last week, Air France-KLM told Reuters it had been
unable to repatriate any earnings since October and was owed
more than 100 million Egyptian pounds ($12.77 million).
Local media have reported that British Airways was
suffering a similar problem. There was no official comment from
BA.
($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed, editing by David Evans)