CAIRO, March 3 Egypt's civil aviation ministry said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with the central bank over paying foreign airlines who have complained in recent weeks about their inability to repatriate earnings.

Airlines will be paid what they are owed in foreign currency through payment programs over "the coming period", the ministry said in a statement. It did not explain the nature of the payment programs.

A central bank source told Reuters on Wednesday that Egypt has addressed the concerns of airlines.

($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Jason Neely)