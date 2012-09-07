CAIRO, Sept 7 State-owned EgyptAir suspended international flights for 12 hours from Cairo on Friday because of a strike by cabin crew of the national airline over pay and conditions.

The airline said in a statement, carried by the state news agency, that the flights would be suspended between 4 a.m. (0200 GMT) and 4 p.m. (1400 GMT).

A spokesman for the cabin crew, Tamer al-Sioufi, said the strike was called for Friday after he said the airline had failed to respond to long-standing demands. An airline official said EgyptAir was negotiating with the striking crew.

Domestic flights were not affected by the strike, the airline said. (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Janet Lawrence)