UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
CAIRO, March 29 One person hijacked an EgyptAir plane that was heading from Alexandria to Cairo and diverted to Cyprus on Tuesday, civil aviation and police sources said.
The sources said there were about 60 people on board. (Reporting by Cairo bureau; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.