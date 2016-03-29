UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
CAIRO, March 29 The hijacker of an EgyptAir plane is an Egyptian national called Ibrahim Samaha, the state news agency MENA said on Tuesday.
It said the hijacker was sitting on seat K38 and gave no further details. (Reporting Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.