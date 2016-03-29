ATHENS, March 29 The hijacker who forced an EgyptAir flight heading to Cairo from Alexandria to land in Cyprus is thought to be strapped with explosives, Cyprus broadcaster CYBC said on Tuesday.

The airplane was parked at an apron at Larnaca airport. The hijacker asked police to back away from the aircraft, the broadcaster said. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Angus MacSwan)