UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ATHENS, March 29 About 15 to 20 people remained onboard a hijacked EgyptAir plane that was forced to land in Cyprus, a Cyprus foreign ministry official said on Tuesday after a number of passengers were released. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.