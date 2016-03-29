ATHENS, March 29 Cyprus broadcasting (CYBC) reported that the hijacker of an EgyptAir plane that was forced to land in Cyprus on Tuesday may have personal motives.

The hijacker had an ex-wife in Cyprus, CYBC said.

Witnesses said the hijacker threw a letter on the apron of the airport in Larnaca, written in Arabic, asking that it be delivered to his ex-wife, who is Cypriot. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Angus MacSwan)