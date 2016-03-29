UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ATHENS, March 29 A number of passengers onboard a hijacked EgyptAir airliner which was forced to land in Cyprus on Tuesday were being freed, Cyprus broadcaster CYBC reported.
The Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation earlier reported that 55 passengers were on board and a crew of seven.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.