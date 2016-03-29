CAIRO, March 29 EgyptAir said negotiations had resulted in the release of all passengers on the hijacked Egyptian plane except for five foreigners and the crew.

"The negotiations with the hijacker have resulted in the release of all the plane passengers with the exception of the crew and five foreigners," the airline said in a statement.

(Reporting by Mostafa Hashem, Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Angus MacSwan)