CAIRO Aug 28 Egypt is investigating jailed
ex-president Mohamed Mursi in connection with documents that
judicial investigators say were leaked to the Qatar-based Al
Jazeera satellite news channel, security sources said on
Thursday.
Relations between Qatar, a Gulf Arab state, and Egypt have
been tense since mid-2013 when then-army chief Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi toppled the Islamist Mursi after mass protests against
his rule. Qatar supported Mursi and his Muslim Brotherhood.
Mursi is being questioned in connection with his secretary's
daughter who is suspected of leaking sensitive security
documents to Al Jazeera, the security sources said.
"The security officials recorded a phone call between the
daughter of Mursi's secretary and an Egyptian journalist who
works for Al Jazeera in which the woman said she wants to give
him important security documents," said a security official.
"Mursi is being investigated to find out if he knew about
this phone call or if he had leaked these documents to his
secretary," the official added. "We also know that the woman had
been trying to send the documents to the Qatari intelligence."
The satellite channel said in response: "Any information Al
Jazeera receives is handled with the highest standard of
journalistic ethics. We do not therefore comment on sources, or
pass information to governments."
Al Jazeera has been banned from Egypt over what Cairo says
is its support for Islamists. Al Jazeera says it aims for
balanced news coverage airing all points of view.
Sisi went on to election as president while Mursi has been
jailed on suspicion of inciting violence and various other
offences. He and other Brotherhood leaders could face a life
sentence or the death penalty if convicted.
Egyptian security forces killed hundreds of Muslim
Brotherhood supporters during street protests and thousands of
others have been jailed, and Egypt's oldest Islamist movement
has been branded a terrorist group and outlawed.
The Brotherhood renounced violence as a means of political
change decades ago and has denied any role in recent bloodshed.
Egypt, the biggest Arab state, is deeply suspicious of Qatar
and anyone who supports the Brotherhood, once Egypt's most
organised political movement but long isolated by a
military-backed authoritarian leaders until the 2011 popular
uprising.
Egypt has jailed three Al Jazeera journalists for up to 10
years on charges of aiding "a terrorist group" by broadcasting
misinformation that harmed national security. Al Jazeera has
said the charges are baseless.
