CAIRO May 11 An Al Jazeera journalist on trial in Egypt has filed a lawsuit in a Canadian court accusing his employer of negligence and has demanded $100 million in compensation, his lawyer said on Monday.

Mohamed Fahmy, who spent more than 400 days in an Egyptian jail on charges of aiding a terrorist organisation, suggested Al Jazeera's actions landed him in jail. (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Michael Georgy and Alison Williams)