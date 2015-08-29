Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WASHINGTON Aug 29 The United States is "deeply disappointed" by the sentence handed down in an Egyptian court on Saturday against three Al Jazeera TV journalists, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.
"We urge the government of Egypt to take all available measures to redress this verdict, which undermines the very freedom of expression necessary for stability and development," the statement said.
The journalists were sentenced to three years in prison for operating without a press license and broadcasting material harmful to Egypt. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order